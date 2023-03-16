Europa League: Manchester United, Arsenal eye QF berth; Sevilla, Roma also in running for last 8 place

The second leg of the Round of 16 of the Europa League will have intriguing fixtures on offer as English giants Manchester United and Arsenal look to book their place in the last eight on Thursday, March 16. United will carry a 4-1 lead to Spain as they take on Real Betis, who are enjoying a great spell under manager Manuel Pellegrini while Arsenal will have to win to book their berth in the last eight. Record winners Sevilla are also in action while Italian sides Juventus and Roma will also look to clinch European glory.

United with one foot in QF?

Erik ten Hag’s men will look to consolidate their 4-1 lead from the first leg as they take on a Betis side flying high in the Spanish La Liga. Even a defeat by a two-goal margin will see the Red Devils through with cup ambitions still a primary target for the team. United will be in FA Cup action over the weekend and will look to make a strong finish to the season.

Casemiro sent off in the under-whelming goalless draw against Southampton at Old Trafford will participate in the match despite the domestic ban. The Reds got the better of Barcelona in the last round and will look to make the last eight yet again. United will look to reach their third Europa League final in six years but will still have a handy contest in hand on Thursday.

Arsenal need to win

Sitting at top of the pile in the Premier League has seen the Gunners full of confidence as they too will be in search of European glory. Mikel Arteta’s drew 2-2 in the first leg in Portugal but need a win to make the last eight on Thursday. While Europa League is the priority for the North London side, they are still expected to mount a serious challenge. Arsenal have reached the semifinals of the competition on three occasions in five seasons and will look to repeat the performance yet again.

Who else is in action?

The night will also feature the likes of six-time Europa League champions Sevilla, who have endured a tough season domestically as they sit just above the relegation zone in La Liga. Juventus in particular will also be targeting European gory as it remains their best chance to make the Champions League next season. AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will also take guards on a challenging evening in the Europa League as a shot at glory awaits.

