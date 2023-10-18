Euro 2024 qualifiers: Boos and 'free Palestine' chants ring around Wembley during England vs Italy match

Some section of English fans booed the minute of silence observed before the Euro 2024 qualifiers match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday (Oct 17) evening. The silence was observed in tribute to those affected by the terror strike in Brussels that killed two, earlier this week.

UEFA, the governing body of football for the European continent issued an advisory on Tuesday, informing about the decision to observe moment of silence at all EURO 2024 qualifying matches on the day.

"UEFA can confirm that a moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches tonight in memory of all the members of the European football family killed in recent days in Europe and Israel," read the advisory by UEFA.

Before the kickoff, the stadium public address informed about the silence while the giant display screens carried the message. However, a few seconds into the silence, boos started ringing around the iconic stadium with some shouting 'free Palestine' slogans.

According to some fans, the boos were in response to the statement by UEFA that had no mention of Palestine or the current grim humanitarian situation there.

"They booed because the announcer said it was for Israeli and the Brussels attack and deaths, no mention of Palestine or the Palestinians getting slaughtered, do you think we don't see you? #FreePalestine Fans at Wembley boo over silence for victims of Brussels and Israel…" said one X user.

Meanwhile, others slammed the fans for the move: "John Stones rightfully cheesed off that we can't hold a minute's silence because of some s***heads."

England vs Italy

England came into the contest, needing a point to qualify for the Euro 2024. The three lions, however, were off to a poor start when Scamacca raided the six-yard box and rifled the ball to the roof of the England net in the 15th minute.

After going behind, Southgate's men increased the intensity with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham starting the comeback. The 20-year-old arrived in the box before being tripped over by De Lorenzo as the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty. Captain Harry Kane stepped up and smashed one to the left side of the keeper to equalise.

In the second half, it was Bellingham that busted across the halfway line before releasing Marcus Rashford who calmly dispatched the ball past a still Gianluigi Donnarumma. Afterwards, Kane applied the fishing touches in the 77th minute by collecting his second for the night and completing a comprehensive performance for the hosts.

