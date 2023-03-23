Euro 2024 qualifier: Harry Kane targets another milestone as England face Italy in champions backyard

England skipper Harry Kane will target yet another major milestone in his illustrious career as his side takes on Italy in Naples. Kane, currently on 53 goals for England and is level with Wayne Rooney for the all-time record for most goals for the national side. While the defending champions have a good record on their home turf, Italy’s last competitive home match was against North Macedonia where they lost 0-1 and therefore failed to make the FIFA World Cup 2022. The clash will be the repeat of the Euro 2020 final when Italy beat England on penalties at Wembley.

Kane targets all-time record

Kane, currently on 53 goals for England missed an important penalty in World Cup quarterfinal that condemned his side to exit and also miss out on the record. The Tottenham forward recently became his club’s all-time top scorer and will look to replicate his heroics for the country as well. The match in Naples will be Kane’s 81st for the national side where he is expected to carry the burden of the nation.

England out for revenge

While Kane will have personal milestone on agenda, the Three Lions will be out for revenge, having lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final. Luke Shaw who scored early in the match saw his goal cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci in the second half, before Italy won the contest on a shootout. Roberto Mancini’s side will still be aware of the danger posed by Gareth Southgate’s men as they try to start on a high.

Happy times in Naples

The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples has been a happy place in recent times as parent club Napoli leads the Serie A standing. Napoli, likely to be crowned the champions of Italy have lost only one match at home in Serie A, a recent 0-1 defeat to Lazio. If Italy can replicate Napoli’s form, England could have a tough day at the office on Thursday evening.

