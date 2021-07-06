Euro 2020, Semifinals 1, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Spain vs Italy?

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a semi-final fixture as Spain take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have been great lately and should do their absolute best in this match. Italy have generally surpassed assumptions at Euro 2020 and as of now are the lone team to have dominated every one of their matches. Italy staggered Belgium by a 2-1 edge in the quarterfinals and will need a comparative outcome in this game. Spain, then again, were made life surprisingly difficult for by Switzerland over the course of the end of the week and will need a more extensive triumph in this match. Luis Enrique's charges can sneak up all of a sudden on their day however will be tried against Italy.

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain begins at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (July 07).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain?

The UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain will be available on Sony LIV in India.