'€100 million is unimaginable': Oliver Kahn rules out Bayern Munich in race to sign Haaland

Bayern Munich’s future CEO and former Germany goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn has ruled out a potential summer transfer for Borussia Dortmund hot-shot Erling Haaland. Kahn said that Bayern Munich spending over 100 million Euros for a player is “unimaginable” at this time.

Haaland has established himself as one of the hottest properties in world football and many top European clubs are linked with a move to sign the Norwegian forward. Bayern Munich are one of the clubs touted to sign Haaland in the summer but Kahn has claimed that they won’t be able to match the transfer fees given the turbulent financial climate of the footballing world.

"Sorry, whoever spoke about that didn't understand the situation," the Bayern director, who will succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO later this year, told Bild.

"A package that costs - as we heard - over €100m is unimaginable for FC Bayern at the moment."

The former Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper went on to emphasise that the German giants can reply to Robert Lewandowski for the main share of goals for the foreseeable future. Lewandowski has smashed 46 goals across all competitions this season after winning the UEFA Player of the Year award last term.

"Robert still has a two-year contract here. His performances cannot be questioned. He's scored 39 goals [in the Bundesliga] so far!

"Just for that, we don't have to think about Haaland today. Robert can keep this level for a few more years."

Earlier this month, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola said: "What we know as of today is that Dortmund spoke extremely solemnly to us and said: 'We are not selling him'.

“Today, the official stance of Dortmund is this. But I've got another view, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone would be happy, we'll put it on the table.”