Erling Haaland was going to sign for Leeds: Liverpool midfielder James Milner makes stunning claim

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm ever since his arrival at Manchester City earlier this summer. The Norweigan striker has been scoring goals for fun and has been shattering records at will for the reigning Premier League champions.

Haaland has already scored 20 goals in 14 appearances for the club across all competitions this season in what has been a sensational campaign for the Manchester City star. However, it could all have been very different for Haaland as the 22-year-old was allegedly close to joining Premier League club Leeds United a few years back.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has made a stunning claim regarding Haaland's transfer stating that the Norweigan striker had once told him he intended to join Leeds United in the Premier League and return to his city of birth.

Milner spoke with a young Haaland when the Norweigan was still at RB Salzburg. They met during Liverpool's Champions League meeting against Salzburg where Haaland told Milner about his plans of joining Leeds United in the future. The Liverpool midfielder said he was disappointed as Haaland lied to him about his future plans.

"I can confirm that he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him. He was obviously lying, so that’s disappointing," Milner told Viaplay.

Milner came up against Haaland on Sunday as Liverpool defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League. The English midfielder revealed he had a brief chat with Haaland about Leeds when the two met during the game. "We had a little chat, yeah," said Milner.

Haaland was born in Leeds as his father Alf Inge Haaland was playing for Leeds United at the time. Alf spent three years at Leeds before moving to Manchester City in 2000. Haaland followed his father's footsteps in joining City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

One of the best young strikers in the world at present, Haaland has since been a revelation for the reigning Premier League champions and has been on a goal-scoring spree across competitions.