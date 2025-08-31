/England's Alex Hales joins Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, becomes third player to achieve THIS milestone

England attacking opener Alex Hales has created history in T20 cricket by becoming only the third player to cross 14,000 runs in the format. Playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Hales achieved this milestone with a fine innings (74 runs off 43 balls, including three fours and seven sixes). This innings also helped him move past West Indies' Kieron Pollard in the all-time run charts.

The 36-year-old now has 14,024 T20 runs in total, which includes both franchise and international matches. He is just behind West Indies' Chris Gayle, who leads the list with 14,562 runs.

Known for his fearless hitting and ability to adjust in any conditions, Hales has been a key player in almost every big T20 league, including the CPL, PSL, BPL, ILT20 and more. His career shows how consistent he has been in a format that demands both power and patience. Hales has played 500-plus matches (509) in T20 cricket and is second on the list of batters with the most runs in T20 cricket.

Knight Riders’ big win

In the CPL match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hales smashed 74 runs, while his opening partner, Colin Munro, added 52 runs. Later, Andre Russell remained not out with 27 runs, guiding the Knight Riders to victory in 17.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

For the Guyana Amazon Warriors, only Imran Tahir impressed with his spin bowling, taking four important wickets. With this win, the Knight Riders strengthened their hold at the top of the table and will look to continue their strong form.

