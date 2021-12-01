England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia in World Cup qualifiers

Ellen White broke England Women's all-time scoring record as the Lionesses recorded their biggest ever victory by crushing Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

White scored twice early on to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith's mark of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break.

The Manchester City striker was one of four hat-trick-scorers on the night. Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles.

Beth England notched a brace, and there were also goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs on a historic evening in Doncaster.

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi doubtful for PSG vs Nice face-off due to stomach flu symptoms

What a night!! What a way to end 2021 😍 special group, so many records broken and goals achieved. Unbelievable from everyone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/cSVuwxIgde — Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) December 1, 2021 ×

ALSO READ: Former British number one Johanna Konta retires from professional tennis

It's the joy in their faces for us 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ajFvX5sKe3 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 1, 2021 ×

The result smashed the Lionesses previous record win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

England also hit double figures last month when the sides met in Riga with a 10-0 win.

It was a sixth win from six Group D games for England, their first six fixtures under Sarina Wiegman - a sequence in which they have registered 53 goals and conceded none.

They lead Austria and Northern Ireland by five points with four qualifiers remaining.