England vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups
Story highlights
Round of 16 FIFA World Cup: This is the fourth match of the round of 16 stage. After having won two out of its three last matches, England seems unbeatable but Senegal would look forward to pulling an upset at the Al Bayt Stadium tonight at 00:30 IST and 23:00 GST
England and Senegal will face off in the round of 16’s fourth match. Both sides have demonstrated their scoring capabilities in the group-stage matches. The match between the Three Lions and the Lions of Teranga is thought to be among the most exciting ones to watch in the knockout stages. In the group stage, England scored nine goals in three games, demonstrating tremendous scoring ability. They scored nine goals total, with six coming against Wales and three against Iran. The USA vs. England game concluded in a scoreless tie. Speaking of Netherlands, after losing to the Netherlands 0-2, they won two subsequent matches against Qatar and Ecuador. Senegal is competing in their third world cup, and they look impressive this time. Since five of the team players have scored goals so far in this tournament, they are not dependent on any one player in particular. Their 2-1 triumph over Ecuador was particularly stunning. As they square off against the European team, they will surely look forward to surprise many.
England vs Senegal match details
The fourth match of the round of 16 stage will be played between England and Senegal on Sunday, 4th December. The match starts at 00:30 IST (Monday) and 23:00 GST. The venue of the match is Al Bayt Stadium.
England vs Senegal match prediction
Senegal are ill-prepared to withstand an assault from England's energetic front line, assuming Southgate's team plays to their full ability. Senegal have conceded at least once in each of their first three games. Despite being well-organized and posing a strong threat on the break, the Three Lions may defeat Africa's top team at Al Bayt Stadium.
Prediction: England to register a 3-1 win
England vs Senegal head to head
Since Senegal and England have never met before, both teams will be striving to start their rivalry on a strong note. Senegal has won three of its past five games, while England has won two of its last three.
England vs Senegal predicted lineups
England possible starting lineup:
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Rashford, Kane, Foden
Senegal possible starting lineup:
E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr
England vs Senegal live stream details
In India, Sports18 and Sports18 HD will broadcast the France vs. Poland match live. The live stream will be available on Jio Cinema's app and website.