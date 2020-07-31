England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE match?

England started the three-match ODI series against Ireland by defeating the visitors by six wickets at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. It was a cakewalk for Eoin Morgan and Co. after returnee David Willey ran past the Irish batting line-up by picking up a splendid five-fer to bundle out the Andy Balbirnie-led side to 172.

Even though the Irish bowlers tried their best to inflict some damage upfront by dismissing opener Jonny Bairstow for cheap, the 173-run target was too small for the reigning world champions. Another returnee – Sam Billings – made an instant mark by playing a whirlwind knock of 67 not-out off 54 while skipper Eoin Morgan rallied his troops with an unbeaten 36 off 40.

With the entire series set to be played at the same ground in Southampton, it would be interesting to see how England and Ireland form their playing XIs given the narrow gap between the fixtures.

England vs Ireland 2nd ODI: All you need to know

When will the England vs Ireland 2nd 1st ODI begin?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI will begin at 6:30 PM IST on August 1. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI be played?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Ireland 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of England vs Ireland 2nd ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

