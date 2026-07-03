/England storm into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after Nat Sciver-Brunt masterclass

England booked their place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final with a commanding 40-run victory over South Africa at The Oval on Thursday, powered by a captain’s performance from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Returning from a calf injury, England skipper Sciver-Brunt produced a brilliant 75 to rescue her side after a shaky start that saw them slump to 23/3 inside the first four overs. The hosts had been in danger of another knockout collapse before a match-defining partnership changed the momentum.

Heather Knight, England’s former captain, added a valuable 58 as the pair rebuilt the innings with a 133-run stand for the fourth wicket. Their efforts lifted England to 169/5 in front of a crowd exceeding 21,000. England now face Australia in Sunday’s final at Lord’s, with both teams unbeaten in the tournament so far. South Africa’s chase of 170 started with intent but quickly unravelled under pressure from England’s bowling attack. The Proteas eventually finished on 129/8, falling well short of the target.

Speaking after the match, Sciver-Brunt admitted to early nerves but praised the team’s composure under pressure. "I was probably nervous, the occasion gets quite big as well and so that increased the nerves," said Sciver-Brunt, the player of the match, at the presentation ceremony. “I missed a few games (with my injury). There was a lot of emotion pre-game.” Reflecting on the partnership with Knight, she added, "Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail are world-class opening bowlers who can do some damage. So Heather and I wanted to nullify the threat and make sure we were in and able to capitalise on other bowlers. We used our experience, got out heads together and got the job done.

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"We showed composure. We could have tried to go harder earlier and it might not have worked out, so we were really smart."

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp took 1-16, while Shabnim Ismail finished with 2-31, but support bowling proved costly as England capitalised. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt admitted her team were second best on the day. "We were happy with 170, which we thought was par. They bowled well, had good plans and we weren't able to step up."

Earlier, South Africa made a dream start by removing three England batters inside four overs. Ismail struck with her very first delivery, dismissing Amy Jones. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who had been in outstanding form earlier in the tournament, was bowled for 12 by Kapp’s clever slower ball, before Alice Capsey fell lbw to Ismail. England’s recovery was driven by Sciver-Brunt and Knight, who took control of the innings. Sciver-Brunt reached her half-century in style, while Knight struck a powerful six on her way to a 42-ball fifty.

Both batters were dismissed late in the innings, but the foundation had already been laid for a strong total. South Africa’s reply began steadily but collapsed after key breakthroughs, including the dismissal of captain Wolvaardt, brilliantly caught by Sophie Ecclestone. Marizanne Kapp also fell cheaply, and despite a fighting fifty from Tazmin Brits, the chase never gained momentum.