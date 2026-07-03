/FIFA World Cup 2026: Mikel Oyarzabal fires Spain into last 16, register 3-0 win over Austria

Spain delivered another commanding performance at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday, defeating Austria 3-0 to secure a place in the Round of 16 with ease. A clinical brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half header from Pedro Porro sealed a comfortable victory as the reigning European champions dominated possession and controlled the game from start to finish at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The emphatic win sends Spain into the knockout stage, where they will face either Portugal or Croatia in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament.

The atmosphere inside SoFi Stadium was electric as thousands of Spain supporters filled the stands with red. Hollywood stars Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and singer Rosalía were also in attendance to cheer on La Roja. Spain steadily increased the pressure during the opening half and began creating a series of chances after the first cooling break.

Marc Cucurella believed he had opened the scoring after meeting a Lamine Yamal corner, but the goal was ruled out after Pau Cubarsí was adjudged to have interfered with Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. Shortly afterward, Schlager produced an excellent diving save to deny Oyarzabal from close range. Spain finally broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Pedri switched play to Cucurella on the left wing. The defender delivered a precise cross into the box, where Oyarzabal calmly guided his finish past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

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Lamine Yamal continued to torment Austria's defence with his pace and creativity, while Alex Baena struck the crossbar with a free-kick before Yamal's rebound was brilliantly saved. Austria's best opportunity of the first half came when Romano Schmid found Stefan Posch in space, but the defender's heavy first touch allowed Spain to recover before he could attempt a shot.

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Portugal vs Croatia Photograph: (WION)

Spain turn up the pressure

Spain resumed the second half with complete control, although Austria attempted to change the momentum by introducing towering forwards Sasa Kalajdzic and Marko Arnautovic. Kalajdzic quickly tested Spain with a header that sailed over the crossbar, but Spain responded decisively. In the 66th minute, Alex Baena floated an inviting cross into the area, where Pedro Porro powered home a header to score his first international goal and double Spain's advantage.

Austria's defence continued to battle, with David Alaba producing a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Yamal before the teenage star was substituted to preserve his energy for the next round. As Spain comfortably retained possession in the closing stages, the crowd erupted with repeated chants of "Ole" while the European champions confidently passed the ball around the pitch.