England rope in West Indies great Kieron Pollard in coaching staff for 2024 T20 World Cup

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been appointed England's assistant coach for next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA, scheduled from June 4 to 30. Having retired from the international circuit in April 2022, Pollard will be part of England's backroom staff to provide expertise on the local conditions.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed his appointment on their social media handles on Sunday.

"Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England Men's coaching team for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a media release.

"Pollard will join the England Men's team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of the local conditions," the release further stated.

The lanky cricketer represented West Indies in more than 100 T20Is since his debut in 2007. He was part of their maiden T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2012 in Sri Lanka. Having missed out on playing the 2016 edition in India, which they won for the second time, Pollard captained his national team in the 2021 edition in the UAE.

Besides being an active player in the franchise-based T20 circuit, Pollard holds coaching responsibility in the IPL - being the batting coach of Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the West Indies great captained New York Strikers to victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and led Trinbago Knight Riders to the CPL 2023 finals. Pollard is also the captain of MI Emirates in ILT20.

England eye comeback after poor 2023 run

Having won last year's T20 World Cup in Australia for the second time, England had a torrid time in the 2023 50-over World Cup by winning just three out of the nine matches.

Even after that, against West Indies in an away tour, the Poms went down fighting in the ODIs (1-2) and T20Is (2-3).