Thomas Tuchel has spoken to both Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden following their ineffectual displays in his first match as England coach but stressed he still had full confidence in the duo.

Tuchel began his Three Lions reign with a 2-0 victory against Albania in a World Cup qualifier at a sold-out Wembley on Friday, where Myles Lewis-Skelly scored on his debut before captain Harry Kane extended his England record tally to 70 goals.

But German boss Tuchel was far from fully satisfied, saying he had hoped Rashford and Foden would be more "impactful" out wide.

"I think they know (what more I want from them)," Tuchel told talkSPORT radio ahead of Monday's qualifier against Latvia. "I've spoken to both of them, also in front of the group.

"They know that I appreciate the effort, I think especially off the ball."

The former Chelsea manager added: "Marcus had a lot of runs when we had the ball where we did not see him, where we did not use him. He was a little bit unlucky maybe with the timing and from time to time we oversaw him.

"Phil is just maybe not finding the momentum at the moment that he can have but both of them are very positive, they have every right to be positive and know exactly what we want from them."

Manchester City star Foden, crowned player of the year last season by both England's Professional Footballers Association and Football Writers' Association, has rarely hit the same heights for England.

His cause has not been helped by City's slump this season, although Rashford has enjoyed something of a revival since a January loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United.

"We believe fully in both wingers, in the potentials," said Tuchel. "That's why we called them up."

He added: "For Phil, it's a difficult season in the club. He comes from several weeks where he does not find the rhythm that he found last season, things are not so easy for him, so we called him up to show him our support and our love and our commitment.

"Marcus is the opposite. He found his rhythm and since January, in a new club, new environment was very impressive and that has not changed because of 60 or 70 minutes that were difficult against Albania. Not at all.

"So, we addressed it, they know it. They're very well aware of it and from there we continue. It's already gone, in the past."

