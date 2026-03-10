Google Preferred
  Wion
  Sports
  England fullback Kyle Walker announces international retirement after 96 caps

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 10, 2026, 21:52 IST | Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 21:52 IST
England fullback Kyle Walker announces international retirement after 96 caps Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Kyle Walker has officially retired from international football after 14 years and 96 caps. The 35-year-old Burnley defender announced his decision today, stepping aside for the "next generation" ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Read his emotional statement and Thomas Tuchel's tribute here.

England fullback Kyle Walker announced his international retirement on Tuesday (Mar 10) after representing the Three Lions 96 times, including featuring at five major football tournaments. The former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur right-back was part of the England national team that reached the European Championship final in 2021 and 2024. However, he has lately been a pale shadow of himself since joining Burnley this season, making his selection for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 unlikely.

"I am sad to be making this decision, but I'm also very proud of what I've achieved with England," said Walker, who last appeared for his country in a friendly against Senegal in 2025. "To represent my country at five major tournaments, to get to the finals that we've reached and to be surrounded by this England team, especially the players and the managers that I've had the privilege of working under, has been a great honour.

"But today is the time that comes to an end. It's good for me to have a little bit of closure to my career on the international stage."

Meanwhile, Walker is the 10th most capped England men's player of all time.

The English Football Association said a tribute will be made to his international career at a fixture after the World Cup.

"I know all England fans will join me in congratulating Kyle on an incredible international career," said England manager Thomas Tuchel. "I was always aware that he was one of England's greats who fully embraced the highest honour of representing his country.

"An international career spanning 14 years and five major tournaments is a testament to Kyle’s dedication."

(With inputs from AFP)

