ENG vs SA: When and where to watch England vs South Africa 1st T20I match - IST time and streaming details

England South Africa were involved in a tight three-match ODI series, where the third and final match got washed out due to rain. While Keshav Maharaj-led Proteas won the series opener by 62 runs, the South Africans made a mockery of a 202-run chase in rain-curtailed 28-over contest in the second ODI to lose by 118 runs before the finale got washed out.

After the riveting three-match ODI series, the action now moves to the T20Is. The three-match T20I series opener will start on Wednesday (July 27) as both sides will once again shift their focus to finalising their squads ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.

Given both sides are contenders for the mega title, the forthcoming series will give answers to a lot of questions related to England and SA's team combination and playing styles.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the England vs South Africa 1st T20I taking place?

England vs SA 1st T20I is set to be held on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where is England vs South Africa 1st T20I match taking place?

The England vs South Africa series opener will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

At what time England vs South Africa 1st T20I match taking place?

The England vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 5:30 PM GMT (6:30 PM local time). The IST time is 11:00 pm.

How to watch England vs South Africa 1st T20I match live on TV?

The England vs South Africa's opening T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch England vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming?

The England vs South Africa 1st T20I's online/streaming will be available on Sony Liv.