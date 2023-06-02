ENG vs IRE Test: Duckett, Pope shatter record books left, right and center; Root completes 11000 runs

Records books were shattered left, right, and center as England sit in the driving seat of the only Test match against Ireland at Lord’s in London. Having started their innings in the third session of Day 3, England batters Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope ran riot to see the home side with a huge advantage and seal the contest. While Pope scored the fastest double hundred at Lord’s, his partner in crime Duckett was also on the show he too scored 182, to register the fastest 150 at the venue. On the flip side, Joe Root also completed 11000 runs in the format. Then the very next ball Pope is stumped and we've declared! 🤣#EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE https://t.co/COZ6TIUy75 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2023 × Ben Duckett on show Starting the day at 152/1, England batters Duckett and Pope were on the front foot as they put up a partnership of 252 runs for the second wicket. Duckett scored the fastest 150 at Lord’s in just 149 deliveries but missed out on the 200-run mark. He was dismissed for a well-made 182 runs which consisted of 24 fours and a six.

On the flip side, the Lord’s crowd did not have to wait for long to see the fastest 200 at the venue as Pope bought up the milestone of 207 balls. It was Pope’s maiden double hundred and the second-fastest by an English man and was seen at his fluent best. However, his innings ended on the very next ball as Pope departed for 205.

He scored a six to bring his double ton while and was stumped on the very next ball, his innings consisted of 3 sixes and 22 fours.

ALSO READ | WTC final against India is our grand-finale ahead of Ashes 2023, says Australian spinner Nathan Lyon Root joins elite company Joe Root on the flip side joined an elite group of players after scoring the fastest 11000 runs in the format. Root needed 237 innings and 130 matches to reach the milestone and joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, and others. After Alastair Cook, he remains the only other player to score more than 11000 runs for England in the format.

In the Test match though it is England who are now the favorites to clinch the contest, having declared at 524/4. Ireland had earlier finished their innings at 172 runs on Day 1, thus giving England a lead of 352 runs. At the time of writing on Day 2, Ireland were 78/3 and are trailing by 274 runs with Harry Tector (24) and Lorcan Tucker (13) in the middle.

