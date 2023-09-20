ENG vs IRE 1st ODI: Check date, time, venue, weather forecast, pitch report, probable playing XI, squad & more
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI: The first encounter of the three-match ODI series between England and Ireland will occur on Wednesday, September 20, at the Headingley Cricket Stadium in Leeds.
Here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match.
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Match Details
Match: England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match, Ireland Tour of England 2023
Date: Wednesday, September 20
Time: 05:00 pm IST (12:30 local time)
Venue: Yorkshire Cricket Stadium, Headingley, Leeds, England
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Probable Playing XI
England: WG Jacks, Zak Crawley (c), SR Hain, R Ahmed, JE Root, PD Salt (wk), BM Duckett, C Overton, BA Carse, L Wood, MJ Potts
Ireland: PR Stirling (c), A Balbirnie, H Tector, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker (wk), S Doheny, AR McBrine, J Little, MR Adair, CA Young
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Squad
England: Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Weather Report
Rain might play a spoilsport in England vs Ireland 1st ODI, as the chances of precipitation are 90 per cent. The temperature in Leeds on Wednesday will be around 18 degrees Celsius with 82 per cent humidity, and the wind speed will be 31 kilometres per hour.
ALSO READ | ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Ireland live in India & other countries
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Pitch Report
Although the pitch at the Yorkshire Cricket Stadium in Headingley, Leeds, is advantageous for both batting and bowling, it is slightly more favourable for fast bowlers, who will find assistance with some seam and swing. As batters acclimatise to their conditions, they can play their shots subsequently. It is advisable to field first for a toss-winning captain.
England has participated in 32 matches out of the 4 ODI games hosted at the venue. Among them, England has won 21.
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Head-to-Head
England and Ireland will clash for their 14th ODI match on Wednesday, September 20. England has won 10 ODI matches against Ireland. Meanwhile, Ireland has won two games, and one match ended with no result.
(With inputs from agencies)
