ENG vs IND at Old Trafford: Rahul-Jaiswal register highest opening partnership since independence

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have offered India a solid opening pair for the ongoing Test series in England. The duo has added 285 runs in seven innings batted together and went past fifty three times so far. The pair added 94 runs on day 1 (Jul 23) of the fourth Test in Manchester - the highest for them in the series and the highest opening partnership at the venue since India got independence in 1947 from Britishers. There are only two partnerships better than Rahul-Jaiswal's 94 for the first wicket at Old Trafford - 203 and 124 - both by Vijay Merchant & Syed Mushtaq Ali in 1936 and 1946, respectively.

Jaiswal becomes first opener to score fifty at Old Trafford since 1974

India opener Jaiswal (58) is also the first opening batter to score 50 or more in a Test at Old Trafford in Manchester since legendary Sunil Gavaskar did so in 1974 when he scored 101 in the second innings of the Test. This is the third fifty-plus score by Jaiswal in seven innings of the series including a hundred as well. The Southpaw, however, is the first Indian opener to score a fifty of more in a Test at Old Trafford in the first innings of the match. Jaiswal reached his fifty shortly after lunch on day 1 of the Test.

Rahul becomes fifth India batter to score 1000-plus Test runs in England