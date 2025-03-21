England vs Albania 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: England will look to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier campaign on a positive note as they take on Albania in their opening contest on Friday (Mar 21). The contest will mark the begining of Thomas Tuchel era as England manager having taken over from Gareth Southgate after he resigned from the post. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier contest between England and Albania, here are all the details.

Advertisment

Where to watch the England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier on TV?

The England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier?

The England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Advertisment

What time will the England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier?

The England vs Albania 2026 World Cup Qualifier will start at 7:45 PM local time (1:15 AM IST) on Friday (Mar 21).

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: Amid security concerns, April 6 KKR-LSG game moved out of Eden Gardens



England vs Albania Probable Playing XI

England predicted lineup vs Albania (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Henderson, Rice; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

Albania predicted lineup vs England (4-3-3): Strakosha; Balliu, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Aliji; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Asani, Broja, Muci.