Emirates Cricket Board receives official clearance from BCCI to host IPL 2020

Emirates Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed they have received the official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 13th edition of the highly-popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the Indian cricket board has received all the necessary clearance to conduct IPL 2020 in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

IPL franchises have started preparing for the cash-rich tournament and are expected to leave for the UAE after August 20. The BCCI has issued the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to all franchises.

While there’s a bit of a roadblock in relation to the title sponsor of the tournament after Vivo and the BCCI decided to pause the contract for the 13th edition of the tournament. However, a new sponsor is expected to be finalized within the next 10 days.

The final schedule of IPL 2020 is also yet to be released by the BCCI.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board said; “We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle-event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance.

"This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world.

“The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events – sporting and lifestyle – and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament be played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the ‘IPL 2020’ to the UAE.” added Al Nahayan.

Scheduled to be played from September 19th through to November 10th (2020) the IPL will be played across the UAE; Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.