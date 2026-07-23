/Elliot Anderson completes record Manchester City move on five-year deal as Alejandro Garnacho joins Aston Villa and Arsenal sign Christos Tzolis

Elliot Anderson has completed his move to Manchester City after the club confirmed the midfielder's arrival on a five-year contract running until June 2031. The 23-year-old joins City from Nottingham Forest after an outstanding campaign that established him as one of England's brightest midfield talents. The transfer was initially expected to become the most expensive in British football history before Morgan Rogers' £117 million switch from Aston Villa to Chelsea surpassed it.

Anderson admitted he never hesitated once City expressed their interest. "As soon as I knew City wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen," Anderson said. “You want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity.” “As soon as I arrive in Manchester after a break, I will be doing everything I can to establish myself in the City team.” After arriving at Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in 2024 for £35 million, Anderson quickly became one of the club's most influential players. He played a major role in Forest's seventh-place Premier League finish and helped them qualify for European football for the first time in three decades.

Last season, he also helped Forest reach the Europa League semi-finals while finishing as the Premier League leader for touches and duels won. His consistent performances earned him a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, where he featured in every match during the World Cup. Manchester City agreed to pay a club-record fee for Anderson, surpassing the £100 million spent on Jack Grealish in 2021. The club also beat competition from Manchester United to secure his signature.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Negotiations continued during the World Cup before Forest and City finalised the agreement ahead of England's Group L clash with Panama. Anderson will now play under new Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard ended his decade-long spell in charge. Speaking about his decision, Anderson added, “They're winners, they're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of - champions and people who win trophies.” "Over the last 10, 12 years, they've dominated, so that's why I wanted to join."

Aston Villa sign Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan for the 2026-27 season. The agreement includes an obligation to make the move permanent next summer if agreed performance-related conditions are met. Although the clubs have not disclosed the exact terms, Chelsea are confident the conditions will be fulfilled, allowing them to receive their £43 million valuation.

Garnacho has already agreed a four-year contract with Villa that will begin once the transfer becomes permanent. Villa manager Unai Emery welcomed the Argentine international to the club. “He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy.” The winger becomes Villa's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse.

Villa have also generated close to £200 million through player sales, including the departures of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Donyell Malen, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin. Chelsea decided to move Garnacho on despite signing him from Manchester United for £40 million last year. His time at Stamford Bridge produced just one Premier League goal, while the arrivals of Morgan Rogers and Geovany Quenda increased competition in attack.

Arsenal complete £34m signing of Christos Tzolis

Arsenal have strengthened their attack by signing Greece international Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a deal worth £34 million. The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract after impressing in Belgium, where he scored 43 goals and registered 45 assists in 108 appearances. Tzolis joins Arsenal following Leandro Trossard's move to Besiktas.

Sporting director Andrea Berta highlighted the forward's versatility and technical ability. “Christos naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the frontline.” “He's an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.” "Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he's a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team."

The Greek international previously played for Norwich City, making 30 appearances between 2021 and 2024 before loan spells at Twente and Fortuna Düsseldorf and a permanent move to Club Brugge. Following discussions with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Tzolis expressed his excitement about the move. "We talked about everything, about the club, about myself, about his plans, about me of course, about the team," he said. "It was only positive things."