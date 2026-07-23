/PV Sindhu slams China Open scheduling after second-round exit to China's Chen Yufei

PV Sindhu criticised the scheduling at the China Open after her second-round defeat to home favourite and world no. 4 Chen Yufei on Thursday, raising concerns over the difference in recovery time between players. The Indian badminton star revealed that she had only 16 hours between her first-round match and her clash against Chen, while her opponent had more than a full day to recover before the encounter.

Taking to X after the loss, the double Olympic medallist wrote: “About 16 hours for me between matches. 24+ hours for my dear friend Chen tomorrow after having a full day off before facing me today.” She followed it up with another post, adding: “Lovely to see recovery being given the importance it deserves. Funny how schedules have a way of taking care of recovery. I only wish they took care of everyone the same way.”

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Sindhu's campaign ended with a hard-fought 21-16, 20-22, 18-21 defeat in a match that lasted nearly 90 minutes. The 30-year-old from Hyderabad entered the China Open after winning the Japan Open, ending a prolonged title drought. The opening game saw Chen take an early 13-7 lead before Sindhu staged an impressive comeback. After drawing level at 16-16, the Indian reeled off five consecutive points to claim the game 21-16.

Chen bounced back in the second game despite Sindhu appearing to be on the verge of victory. Holding a 20-16 lead with four match points, Sindhu was unable to close out the contest as the Chinese star won six straight points to take the game 22-20 and force a decider. The final game remained evenly balanced with the scores tied at 17-17. Chen, however, held her nerve in the closing stages, winning four of the last five points to complete the comeback and secure the victory in front of the home crowd.