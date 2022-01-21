EFL Cup: Liverpool reach final with Diogo Jota's double against Arsenal, to face Chelsea

Diogo Jota scored twice to send Liverpool to the EFL Cup final as they defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday night.

The striker opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium after 19 minutes and then clinched the last-four tie with a well-taken finish in the latter stages of the second half.

His goals set up a meeting with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, February 27 in the tournament`s showpiece. Liverpool took control of the match early after Roberto Firmino`s classy flick found its way to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who immediately fed possession to Jota out on the left-wing.

The No.20 skipped beyond Takehiro Tomiyasu and rolled a finish beyond Aaron Ramsdale from the edge of the box.Then 13 minutes from time, Jota clipped a finish over Ramsdale from Alexander-Arnold`s sensational through ball but was devastated to see the flag raised for offside.

However, a VAR review showed the Portuguese forward had timed his run to perfection and the decision was overturned.