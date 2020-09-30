ECB announces England Men’s Central Contracts for 2020/21 season

The ECB on Wednesday confirmed the award of Central Contracts for England Men's Test and White Ball cricket for 2020/21. The selectors have awarded 12 Test Central Contracts and 12 White Ball Central Contracts, as well as four Increment Contracts and three Pace Bowling Development Contracts.

Kent’s Zak Crawley, Surrey’s Ollie Pope and Warwickshire’s Dom Sibley all receive Test Central Contracts for the first time off the back of a 12-month period in which all three scored their maiden Test centuries.

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran has progressed to a White Ball Central Contract, having been in possession of an Increment Contract for 2019/20.

Kent’s Joe Denly misses out on a White Ball Central Contract, and Jonny Bairstow a Test Central Contract.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams pulls out of Roland Garros due to Achilles injury

In addition to Test and White Ball central contracts, selectors can award a limited number of Increment Contracts and Pace Bowling Developmental Contracts

Dom Bess, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Jack Leach receive Increment Contracts, with Saqib Mahmood, Olly Stone and Craig Overton retaining their Pace Bowling Development Contracts.

Recipients of Test Central Contracts and White Ball Central Contracts have their salaries paid in full by the ECB.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK CEO gives update on Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo's fitness

Under the structure, players in both formats receive a ‘ranking’ based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding and fitness. Those rankings then correlate with the level of remuneration.

In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the finances of the game, the Team England Player Partnership, on behalf of the players, and the ECB are currently finalising the levels of player remuneration for the next 12 months. A further statement will be made once these discussions have concluded.

WATCH: IPL Shorts: Why MS Dhoni's CSK are struggling in IPL 2020? Monty Panesar gives his take

The contracts, which cover a 12-month period commencing 1 October 2020, have been awarded to the following players:

Test Central Contracts

James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

White Ball Central Contracts

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Increment Contracts

Dom Bess (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Jack Leach (Somerset)

Pace Bowling Development Contracts

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Olly Stone (Warwickshire)