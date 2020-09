Former England spinner Monty Panesar gives his take on the worrisome form of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after the three-time IPL winners lost two consecutive games. Panesar also explains why Delhi Capitals are doing so well in IPL 2020 while also giving his opinion on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and the influence of Ricky Ponting.