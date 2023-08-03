Durand Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues & live-streaming details- All you need to know

Durand Cup 2023: The 132nd edition of Durand Cup is all set to begin on August 3 at various locations in India. A total of 24 teams will compete with each other in several matches that will go on till September 3, to win the prestigious title of oldest football tournament in Asia.

This year the tournament is hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society in cooperation with the AIFF, Eastern Command of the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal, supported by the Government of Assam.

This will be the second time that the tournament will be held in more than one city- Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. Bengaluru FC is the defending champions of this season as they defeated Mumbai City FC in the 2022 Final.

A little history: Why is it called Durand Cup?

The tournament, which was founded in pre-independent India in 1885, was named after its founder Sir Henry Mortimer Durand. Mr Durand was the foreign secretary of India from 1884 to 1894. Initially, the football tournament was played among different departments and regiments of the Armed forces of India and princely states.

Since independence, the army’s presence is maintained by the participation of several clubs of different regiments Indian Armed Forces as guest invitees. Army Green became the latest Army team to win the competition in 2016.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have dominated the Durand Cup and are the most successful sides in the competition, having won the historic trophy 16 times each.

Durand Cup 2023: Teams

Group A: Bangladesh Army FT, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC

Group B: Indian Navy FT, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters

Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong

Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army

Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC

Durand Cup 2023: Venues

Kolkata: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Ground

Kolkata: East Bengal Ground

Kolkata: Kishore Bharati Krirangan

Kokrajhar: Sports Authority of India Stadium

Guwahati: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Durand Cup 2023: Full schedule

A total of 43 matches will be played across four venues in Assam and West Bengal.

Date Match Group Time August 3, Thursday Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT A 5:45 PM August 4, Friday Northeast United FC vs Shillong Lajong D 6:00 PM August 5, Saturday Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC F 2:30 PM August 5, Saturday Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC B 4:45 PM August 6, Sunday Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC E 2:30 PM August 6, Sunday East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army FT A 4:45 PM August 7, Monday Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT F 3:00 PM August 7, Monday Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC A 6:00 PM August 8, Tuesday FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong D 3:00 PM August 8, Tuesday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC B 6:00 PM August 9, Wednesday Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army E 2:30 PM August 9, Wednesday Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT C 4:45 PM August 10, Thursday Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC E 3:00 PM August 10, Thursday Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT A 6:00 PM August 11, Friday Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT B 3:00 PM August 11, Friday Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC F 6:00 PM August 12, Saturday Northeast United FC vs FC Goa D 2:30 PM August 12, Saturday Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC A 4:45 PM August 13, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC C 2:30 PM August 13, Sunday Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong D 4:45 PM August 14, Monday Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army E 3:00 PM August 14, Monday Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT C 6:00 PM August 16, Wednesday FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes D 3:00 PM August 16, Wednesday East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC A 6:00 PM August 17, Thursday Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT B 3:00 PM August 17, Thursday Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT F 6:00 PM August 18, Friday Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC E 3:00 PM August 18, Friday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters C 6:00 PM August 19, Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT B 2:30 PM August 19, Saturday Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC F 4:45 PM August 20, Sunday Northeast United FC vs Downtown Heroes D 2:30 PM August 20, Sunday Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC B 4:45 PM August 21, Monday Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force FT C 3:00 PM August 21, Monday Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FT F 6:00 PM August 22, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army E 3:00 PM August 22, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC C 6:00 PM August 24, Thursday Quarter-finals 1 QF 6:00 PM August 25, Friday Quarter-finals 2 QF 6:00 PM August 26, Saturday Quarter-finals 3 QF 6:00 PM August 27, Sunday Quarter-finals 4 QF 6:00 PM August 29, Tuesday Semi-finals: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 2 SF 4:00 PM August 31, Thursday Semi-finals: Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 4 SF 4:00 PM September 3, Sunday Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 F 4:00 PM

Durand Cup 2023: Live-streaming details

Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 will be available on Sony LIV. The live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

