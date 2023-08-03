Durand Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues & live-streaming details- All you need to know
Story highlights
Durand Cup 2023: One of India’s oldest football tournaments is all set to begin on August 3. Check all the details of the upcoming tournament.
Durand Cup 2023: One of India’s oldest football tournaments is all set to begin on August 3. Check all the details of the upcoming tournament.
Durand Cup 2023: The 132nd edition of Durand Cup is all set to begin on August 3 at various locations in India. A total of 24 teams will compete with each other in several matches that will go on till September 3, to win the prestigious title of oldest football tournament in Asia.
This year the tournament is hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society in cooperation with the AIFF, Eastern Command of the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal, supported by the Government of Assam.
Also Read | Washington Open: Andy Murray beats Brandon Nakajima in opener; Elina Svitolina reaches QF
trending now
This will be the second time that the tournament will be held in more than one city- Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. Bengaluru FC is the defending champions of this season as they defeated Mumbai City FC in the 2022 Final.
A little history: Why is it called Durand Cup?
The tournament, which was founded in pre-independent India in 1885, was named after its founder Sir Henry Mortimer Durand. Mr Durand was the foreign secretary of India from 1884 to 1894. Initially, the football tournament was played among different departments and regiments of the Armed forces of India and princely states.
Since independence, the army’s presence is maintained by the participation of several clubs of different regiments Indian Armed Forces as guest invitees. Army Green became the latest Army team to win the competition in 2016.
Also Read | Former captains Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez to advice Zaka Ashraf as part of PCB technical committee
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have dominated the Durand Cup and are the most successful sides in the competition, having won the historic trophy 16 times each.
Durand Cup 2023: Teams
Group A: Bangladesh Army FT, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC
Group B: Indian Navy FT, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters
Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong
Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army
Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC
Durand Cup 2023: Venues
Kolkata: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Ground
Kolkata: East Bengal Ground
Kolkata: Kishore Bharati Krirangan
Kokrajhar: Sports Authority of India Stadium
Guwahati: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Durand Cup 2023: Full schedule
A total of 43 matches will be played across four venues in Assam and West Bengal.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Group
|
Time
|
August 3, Thursday
|
Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT
|
A
|
5:45 PM
|
August 4, Friday
|
Northeast United FC vs Shillong Lajong
|
D
|
6:00 PM
|
August 5, Saturday
|
Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|
F
|
2:30 PM
|
August 5, Saturday
|
Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC
|
B
|
4:45 PM
|
August 6, Sunday
|
Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC
|
E
|
2:30 PM
|
August 6, Sunday
|
East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army FT
|
A
|
4:45 PM
|
August 7, Monday
|
Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT
|
F
|
3:00 PM
|
August 7, Monday
|
Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC
|
A
|
6:00 PM
|
August 8, Tuesday
|
FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong
|
D
|
3:00 PM
|
August 8, Tuesday
|
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|
B
|
6:00 PM
|
August 9, Wednesday
|
Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army
|
E
|
2:30 PM
|
August 9, Wednesday
|
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT
|
C
|
4:45 PM
|
August 10, Thursday
|
Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|
E
|
3:00 PM
|
August 10, Thursday
|
Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
|
A
|
6:00 PM
|
August 11, Friday
|
Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT
|
B
|
3:00 PM
|
August 11, Friday
|
Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|
F
|
6:00 PM
|
August 12, Saturday
|
Northeast United FC vs FC Goa
|
D
|
2:30 PM
|
August 12, Saturday
|
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC
|
A
|
4:45 PM
|
August 13, Sunday
|
Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|
C
|
2:30 PM
|
August 13, Sunday
|
Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong
|
D
|
4:45 PM
|
August 14, Monday
|
Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army
|
E
|
3:00 PM
|
August 14, Monday
|
Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT
|
C
|
6:00 PM
|
August 16, Wednesday
|
FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes
|
D
|
3:00 PM
|
August 16, Wednesday
|
East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
|
A
|
6:00 PM
|
August 17, Thursday
|
Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT
|
B
|
3:00 PM
|
August 17, Thursday
|
Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT
|
F
|
6:00 PM
|
August 18, Friday
|
Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|
E
|
3:00 PM
|
August 18, Friday
|
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
|
C
|
6:00 PM
|
August 19, Saturday
|
Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT
|
B
|
2:30 PM
|
August 19, Saturday
|
Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC
|
F
|
4:45 PM
|
August 20, Sunday
|
Northeast United FC vs Downtown Heroes
|
D
|
2:30 PM
|
August 20, Sunday
|
Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC
|
B
|
4:45 PM
|
August 21, Monday
|
Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force FT
|
C
|
3:00 PM
|
August 21, Monday
|
Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FT
|
F
|
6:00 PM
|
August 22, Tuesday
|
Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army
|
E
|
3:00 PM
|
August 22, Tuesday
|
Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|
C
|
6:00 PM
|
August 24, Thursday
|
Quarter-finals 1
|
QF
|
6:00 PM
|
August 25, Friday
|
Quarter-finals 2
|
QF
|
6:00 PM
|
August 26, Saturday
|
Quarter-finals 3
|
QF
|
6:00 PM
|
August 27, Sunday
|
Quarter-finals 4
|
QF
|
6:00 PM
|
August 29, Tuesday
|
Semi-finals: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 2
|
SF
|
4:00 PM
|
August 31, Thursday
|
Semi-finals: Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 4
|
SF
|
4:00 PM
|
September 3, Sunday
|
Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2
|
F
|
4:00 PM
Durand Cup 2023: Live-streaming details
Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 will be available on Sony LIV. The live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.