Former captains Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez to advice Zaka Ashraf as part of PCB technical committee

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf will be adviced by a high-profile committee consisting of former captains Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez. The committee will be headed by Misbah as they will advice the PCB chairman on matters relating to cricketing affairs. The PCB chairman had earlier announced the committee that will help the chairman in administration and implementing policies relating to cricket.

Misbah-ul-Haq to lead CTC

“The CTC (Cricket Technical Committee) will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the appointment of the national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators," a statement from the PCB said.

"The CTC will have the powers to invite additional cricket experts, and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis."

The CTC’s first job will be to decide the fate of the coaching staff as there are speculations of changes. CTC will have the power to recommend any necessary changes to the staff and has vowed to resolve the issue before the Asia Cup begins at the end of August. CTC will share the findings relating to the coaching staff issue with the PCB chairman before a concrete decision is made.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the CTC will come to a conclusion relating to the coaching issue by the end of the week and will share the findings with Zaka Ashraf.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led committee will also see the revamp of the domestic structure as they prepare for the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Pakistan’s ODI World Cup schedule

On the other hand, Pakistan will look for a better show in the ODI World Cup despite going through the turmoil of events in the administration of the board. Pakistan will kick start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Friday, October 6 while they will meet Sri Lanka in their next contest. However, with India and Pakistan contests now likely to be rescheduled, there are changes expected in the itinerary.

The scheduled match between India and Pakistan is now set to take place on Saturday, October 14 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed to changes. PCB also has reportedly given the green light to the change in schedule.

