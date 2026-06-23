/'Dreamed of this moment': 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wears India jersey for first time| WATCH

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wore his first official India jersey and said he had long dreamed of this moment. At 15 years and 88 days, Vaibhav is on the path to becoming the youngest Indian debutant in men’s cricket since the veteran Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

On the back of a successful IPL 2026, Vaibhav earned his maiden senior team call-up for the away UK tour, commencing with two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 in Belfast.

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The BCCI, on Tuesday (Jun 23), released a video of the moment when the Indian jersey was delivered to Vaibhav, calling it ‘the moment the nation has been waiting for’.



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"Ever since I first held a bat and walked onto a cricket field to practice, I dreamed of this moment...I cannot explain this feeling in words," Sooryavanshi said in the BCCI video.



Vaibhav was shown on camera unpacking his India jersey, with his name on the back and the number 03.

Vaibhav’s miraculous rise

The spotlight has been on Sooryavanshi since his batting exploits in the IPL, where he amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer. The left-handed opener struck one century and five fifties during IPL 2026 to pick up the Orange Cap. He won five awards, the most by any player in a single season, including the Super Striker, the MVP and the most sixes hit in an edition.



Moreover, just after the IPL, Sooryavanshi featured for India A in the ODI tri-series alongside the A sides of Afghanistan and hosts Sri Lanka. He failed to score big until the final, where he recorded the quickest List-A fifty in just 11 balls, smashing Sri Lanka A bowlers to all parts of the ground.

