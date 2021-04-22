'Don't drink and start a league': UEFA Champions League's official sponsor takes a dig at European Super League

European Super League was hung out to dry after all Premier League clubs withdrew their name from the competition after a massive uproar from fans.

Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan have followed all six English Premier League clubs in quitting the breakaway European Super League on Wednesday as the latest development gave another hammer blow to a project that prompted worldwide criticism.

Now, UEFA Champions League's official sponsor Heineken took to social media to take a dig at the European Super League.

They captioned it: "Don't drink & start a league."

The Dutch brewing company has been an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League since 1994. The netizens lauded the beer company's tweet.

this has to be one of the greatest real time marketing and newsjacking post in a loooong time. 👏🍻 — Major Robert (@rubentzz) April 21, 2021 ×

Best Marketing come back — julian a Chetty (@Julian_Chetty76) April 21, 2021 ×

Several called it the best marketing comeback and were overjoyed with the suspension of the European Super League.

Juventus president and one of the ESL founders, Andrea Agnelli acknowledged it was an impossible task to proceed without the English clubs.

The Super League promised guaranteed entry for its founding clubs and billions of dollars in payments. Most of the clubs have huge debts and wage bills and suffered a sharp drop in revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and described the English clubs as "back in the fold".

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.

"But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."

(With inputs from agencies)