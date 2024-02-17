Domestic cricket still the yardstick for selection - Jay Shah warns top players over skipping Ranji ties

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to top India cricketers, including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, warning them to abide by the board's latest directive of centrally contracted players making themselves available for domestic red-ball tournaments. Shah took action after all three mentioned players failed to appear for their state teams' Ranji Trophy matches despite clear instructions.

Per the latest reports, Shah, in his letter to the players, who are neither picked for any Indian squad nor are getting treated for any injury at the NCA, reminded them of domestic cricket still being the yardstick for selection in the Indian Team and not the IPL.

With the growing concern within the board and fans throughout the country of IPL referred to as the new selection ground, Shah cleared the air, saying domestic cricket hasn't lost its place in line.

Shah addressed the elephant in the room of IPL eating up domestic cricket’s space in India. He said that no one anticipated this shift among emerging players opting for IPL over playing domestic tournaments; Shah added that the Ranji Trophy remains the very foundation on which Indian cricket stood and has thrived over the years.

“There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport,” Shah said in the letter.

‘Our vision is clear’

Shah added that any budding player aspiring to wear the India jersey must do well in domestic cricket, and there are no two ways about it.

“Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications,” the BCCI secretary wrote.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket following the South Africa ODIs in December last year, citing mental fatigue. Per the latest reports, Ishan was in Baroda training with Hardik Pandya - the newly-appointed Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL. Though the board had asked him to appear for his Ranji Team (Jharkhand), Kishan didn’t for reasons unknown.

On the other hand, India batter Shreyas Iyer, who failed to make it to the squad for the remaining three England Tests, also didn’t show up for Mumbai for their ongoing Ranji game against Assam at home.

Citing examples of how senior and celebrated Indian cricketers in the past used to take pride in playing domestic cricket, Shah wrote,