History for India! Divya Deshmukh becomes first from country to reach FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup Final

India’s emerging chess sensation Divya Deshmukh created history on Wednesday (Jul 23) by becoming the first from the country to secure a place in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final and earning her first Grandmaster (GM) norm in the process. Divya, 19, playing with the white pieces on the day, stunned the former world champion and GM Tan Zhongyi in the semi-final clash, while displaying remarkable composure and tactical precision to beat the higher-ranked Chinese opponent. With this win, she also became the youngest Indian woman to reach the title clash of this prestigious tournament.

Having drawn the first semis tie with black, the 18th-ranked Divya capitalised on the advantage of playing with whites in the second game. Divya continued to build pressure on her Chinese opponent through the middle game, forcing inaccuracies from her and later converting her position with clinical precision.

This win, however, marks a massive moment in Indian women’s chess, with Divya rising through the ranks on the global stage.



Besides, the 19-year-old was in tears after she won the semi-final clash and earned a spot in the Chess Women’s World Cup final.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final clash, Divya’s fellow compatriot and Grandmaster Koneru Humpy faces a tense tie-break after being held to a draw by China’s Lei Tingjie. Despite having the white pieces, Humpy failed to break Tingjie’s defence, with the two now set to face off on Thursday (Jul 24) to determine who faces Divya in the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup Final.

