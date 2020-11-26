Diego Maradona and Kolkata: A love story for ages

India, despite being the land of cricket, was shocked after Maradona's death. Fans left flowers and messages at the foot of the bronze statue, which stands on a road leading to Kolkata's airport.

"It's the time for tears. He will always be in our hearts," said a West Bengal state minister Sujit Bose, who was amongst those to pay tribute.

Members of Kolkata's Argentina Fan Club planned a vigil later in the day to recall his two visits to the city.

Diego Maradona's love for Kolkata has been known to all. The Argentine legend came to the Indian city couple of times to share his love for football with young ones. Diego first came to Kolkata in 2008 and then had come to the city in 2017 to play a charity match with Sourav Ganguly.

In 2008, Maradona received a grand reception in Kolkata. He famously called it "the second biggest reception after Napoli". The Argentine nearly 50,000 people waited outside the airport hoping to get a glimpse.'Cheerful' Maradona then made his way to the Mohun Bagan ground where he showed his skills by juggling the ball with his much-talked left foot.

In 2017, Maradona came to play a charity match with Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Even though Maradona did not play the charity match with Sourav Ganguly, the Argentine unveil a 12-foot statue of himself.

In 2017, Maradona, known for his outspokenness and arrogance, gave a humble speech in Kolkata. "Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago (2008), the fans were fantastic."

"I am not the god of football but a simple footballer," Maradona added.