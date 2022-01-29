'Didn't want to play cricket': Mitchell Starc makes shocking revelation after winning Allan Border medal

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc made a startling revelation about almost giving up on playing cricket after winning the prestigious Allan Border medal on Saturday (January 29). Starc was named Australia's Male Cricketer of The Year 2021 for his brilliant performances across all formats last year.

Starc took 43 wickets across all formats for Australia in 2021 to become only the fifth bowler in history to clinch the top honour at the Cricket Australia awards on Saturday. Despite being one of the senior members in the current Aussie squad, Starc won the Male Cricketer of the Year award for the first time in his career this time around.

Starc, however, didn't have a fairytale journey to the top honour and had to deal with his own share of struggles. The left-arm pacer recalled up and downs he had to undergo on and off-field, and revealed he was almost on the verge of giving up cricket. Starc revealed he thought he would never play cricket again at one stage last year.

I'm not really sure what words to say at the moment. It was a huge surprise. To look at some of those names who have won it before, it'll take a bit to sink in. Hugely honoured to receive this award," Starc said on Channel 7.

“Obviously last year was particularly tough on and off the field. I probably didn’t play the cricket I wanted to and, at certain stages, I probably didn’t want to play cricket at all,” he added.

Starc has faced intense criticism from former Australian spinner Shane Warne, who had recently suggested that the left-arm seamer should be replaced by Jhye Richardson in the Gabba Test of the recently-concluded Ashes 2021-22. Starc responded in brilliant fashion and enjoyed a great Ashes, picking up 19 wickets in five matches to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

“It doesn’t interest me at all. He’s entitled to his opinion," Starc said when asked about Warne's criticism of him.

“I’m just going to go about my cricket the way I’d like to, and I’ve got my family support networks and I get to play cricket with some of my best mates, so I’m pretty comfortable with where I’m at," he added.

