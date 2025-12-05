/Dew factor becomes key talking point as India face South Africa in final ODI

India have been fighting the dew right through this ODI series against South Africa, and that challenge sits at the centre of their preparation for the final match in Visakhapatnam. The series is level at 1-1, but the dew has made both batting and bowling tricky at different stages, leaving India to constantly adjust their plans. India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained that the team is doing everything possible to deal with the conditions.

He said the dew can change a match by almost 10 to 20 per cent, which is a huge gap in international cricket. He also joked about India’s long run of losing tosses but added that the team’s focus is on adapting, not complaining. To prepare, Indian bowlers are practising with wet balls to get used to the grip and control needed in the second innings when the outfield gets damp. The team is also working on how to set strong totals and defend them even when the ball gets slippery. Ten Doeschate said the group has stayed positive and accepted the challenge as part of the job.

A new ODI rule has also added a twist. Earlier, each inning used two new balls from both ends. Now teams switch to one ball after 34 overs. The idea was to let the ball wear and get softer. But when dew comes in, that one ball gets wet faster, making it tougher to bowl. Umpires have been allowing ball changes, but a harder replacement ball again makes batting easier. India are trying to find the right balance within these changes.



The batting unit is also reassessing what a good first-innings total looks like. In the earlier matches, the team thought 320 to 350 would be par, but dew pushed them to aim higher. India believes 360 is a fighting score even when the ball gets wet later.



Ten Doeschate also said an earlier start time might reduce the impact of dew, but scheduling and broadcast needs make that hard.