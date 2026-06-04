/'Desperate to win': England skipper Ben Stokes ahead of New Zealand Test

As England gear up for their return to the ICC World Test Championship, skipper Ben Stokes believes the team remains highly motivated to achieve success in the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on Jun 4. Ahead of the opening Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, Stokes emphasised that England’s hunger for victory remains as strong as ever, adding that the side is fully focused on winning the series.

"You'll be seeing an England team go out there that's still desperate to win. We'll go out there, and we'll try to win the series," Stokes said.

The England captain enters the series after recovering from a facial injury suffered during a training session, which caused a fractured cheekbone and required surgery. Reflecting on the setback, Stokes said his recovery went well and expressed excitement about returning to competitive cricket after a long absence.

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England announced a 12-player squad for the first Test earlier this week, with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir earning a place after missing the team’s previous Test series against Australia.

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Stokes believes Bashir deserves to be in contention for the upcoming series, having earned his spot in the 12-member squad.

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"The thing with Bashir was, it was his first time since he has been in the England team where he has been able to go away for a long period of time and play for Derby[shire]," he said.



"He has worked on some technical things, which you can see he has worked very hard on. We are very happy with the progression he has made. He has been bowling overs for Derby, and he is someone who we see having a very long career for England as a spinner," he added.



"He is in a great place, he is excited. Obviously, Australia didn't go how he imagined it would have done for him, but he went away, worked hard, and has become a better bowler from it. He deserves to be in the 12."

Another notable inclusion is fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who has not featured in a Test match since England’s tour of India in 2024. Stokes spoke highly of Robinson’s abilities and indicated that the seamer could play an important role during the three-match series against New Zealand.

"We have spoken to Ollie, and he knows the reason he has found himself back here is that he has done what we wanted to see from him," he said. "You guys all know that when he is operating at that level, he is world-class."



"His Test matches that he has played in so far - his numbers are up there with the very best. For him, the easy part was always getting back in because he is that good. Now he is here, it is about staying here for as long as he can. I think the time away from the team, as frustrating as it was for him, hopefully we see Ollie Robinson in an England shirt for the next four, five, six years," Stokes said.

England currently sits seventh in the WTC Standings after 10 matches in the ongoing cycle. New Zealand, on the other hand, is the second-ranked team, with two wins from their three outings so far.