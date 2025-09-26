/‘Deserving’ Pakistan ready for India challenge in first-ever Asia Cup final: Mike Hesson

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson’s message to his team ahead of the marquee Asia Cup final against arch-rivals India is clear - concentrate on cricket, and try to keep the heavyweight Indian Team under pressure for the longest time. Pakistan reached the summit clash of this eight-team tournament following their nervy win over Bangladesh in their last Super Four match in Dubai on Thursday (Sep 25). Pakistani bowlers made merry while defending a low total, restricting Bangladesh 11 runs shy of 136 inside 20 overs, and with that, sealing their second win in this advanced stage.

Watching things unfold in front of him, Hesson warned the defending champions ahead of the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two countries.



Amid escalating tensions, India and Pakistan will face off for the third time in this T20 edition of the continental tournament, with the Men in Blue winning twice previously. While India clinched an easy seven-wicket win in their Group Stage tie, they emerged victorious by six wickets in their last outing in the Super Fours.



With three days to prepare for the marquee India game, Pakistan’s head coach Hesson urged players to play their best cricket and avoid making controversial gestures, some of which made headlines lately.



"Look, my message to the players is just focus on cricket, and that certainly we will be doing. In terms of gestures, there has always been passion in terms of high-pressure games," Hesson said. "We have to be good enough to put India under pressure for longer because there is a reason why they are ranked the top side in the world. We have to put them under pressure, and that will be our challenge."



Looking back at the two India games, Hesson acknowledged opener Abhishek Sharma’s impact at the top, while also mentioning how Pakistan put up an improved show in the second outing despite the result.



"I think the way we played against India in the last match was a huge step up from the first game," he continued. "The first game was a bit passive; we allowed India to control the game. The last match we had that game by the scruff of the neck for long periods, and it took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma that took the game away from us."



Sounding optimistic about doing well against India, Hesson said his team has worked hard to deserve a chance to play the final and win a trophy.



"We have deserved this opportunity, so it's now up to us to make the most of it. We have been trying to be in a position to win the trophy,” he concluded.

