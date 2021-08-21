Delhi Capitals leave for UAE for remaining leg of Indian Premier League 2021

Delhi Capitals, the current table topper of Indian Premier League 2021, have departed for UAE on Saturday (August 21) to play the remainder of the 14th edition of IPL.

The official Instagram handle of the Delhi-based franchise has shared some photos and videos of players boarding the flight at Delhi airport and then landing in Dubai.

The caption of the video read: "Phir se Ud Chala 2.0, We're off to UAE." Apart from the franchise, spinner Amit Mishra also posted a picture of him on his Instagram account. Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind, the leg-spinner was wearing a PPE kit at the airport. He captioned the post: "Enroute Dubai".

With 12 points, Delhi Capitals are atop of the standings and with 10 points CSK were placed second. Virat Kohli-led team have also gathered 10 points, but they are at third on the table based on net run rate.

Watch the video and see some of the pictures here:

Some of the members of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have already arrived in UAE and have begun training for the remainder of IPL 2021, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Overall, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The organisers have decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

