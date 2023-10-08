Deja vu for Team India as Men in Blue suffer embarrassing start in ODI World Cup tie vs Australia

It was Déjà vu for Team India in the ODI World Cup as they suffered an embarrassing start to their innings against Australia on Sunday (Oct 8). The contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai brought back memories of the 2019 World Cup semifinal for India where they were reduced to 5/3 against New Zealand, while this time it went bad to worse for them with 2/3 against a lethal Australian pace attack of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Déjà vu for India

Asked to chase 200 in their 50 overs, the Indian team had the worst possible start to their innings as they lost Ishan Kishan on the fourth ball of the innings. Things got even worse for the Men in Blue after skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were also dismissed in a flash, reducing the hosts to 2/3 in a chaotic start. Interestingly, Ishan, Shreyas, and Rohit all were dismissed for duck.

Hazlewood and Starc were the chief architects of India’s destruction with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli then taking the proceedings to help India get back in the contest.

What happened in Australia’s innings?

Spinners headlined India’s ODI World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday (Oct 8) the Men in Blue restricted Australia to 199 runs in their innings. India, playing with three spinners in their first match of the World Cup, saw the decision justified as the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped wickets in tandem. India now need to chase down 200 runs to start on the front foot in the World Cup while they will be missing Shubman Gill in the batting department.

Playing three spinners, it was Jasprit Bumrah who started India’s trade of wickets when he got the better of Mitchell Marsh for a duck on the second ball of the third over. David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) would then stitch a 69-run stand for the second wicket before Kuldeep sent the former back to the pavilion. Smith and Labuschagne (27) then tried to bring the Aussies back on track before Ravindra Jadeja showed his class.

With Australia 140/7, the tail-enders showed good resilience to steer their side to 199 with India now needing to push with their batting line-up. For India, Jadeja ended with three wickets while Bumrah and Kuldeep scalped two each. There were wickets each for Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj.

