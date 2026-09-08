/'Deflated me mentally': Ex-Pak coach Gillespie slams Aaqib Javed's intereference, claims PCB owes him money

Former Australia pacer and Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has come out swinging at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director of high performance and chief selector Aaqib Javed. Gillespie, who was named Pakistan's Test coach in May 2024, resigned seven months later in December 2024. With Pakistan cricket going through a crisis following back-to-back losses in the ongoing three-Test series in England, Gillespie revealed how serving as the national coach affected him mentally after Aaqib was put in charge, and disclosed that the PCB still owes him money.

Gillespie says Pakistan Test coaching job affected him mentally

After Pakistan sent back seven players and replaced head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul following a 194-run defeat at Lord's, the blame game has not stopped. Aaqib Javed defended sending players home as sending a message, while several former players criticized it as a knee-jerk reaction.

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In an interview with The Telegraph, Gillespie said: "The appointment of Javed fundamentally altered the landscape. From that moment, my relationship with Pakistan cricket completely changed. Aaqib came in and took over. It appeared to me that he was in charge of absolutely everything. The whole experience just deflated me and put me off coaching. It affected me mentally, making me doubt myself and leaving me thinking whether I still wanted to be involved in the sport. I was totally disrespected and undermined, and I direct that towards Aaqib Javed."

Gillespie also revealed that the PCB owes him money, saying: "The PCB still owes me thousands of dollars, but I was never going to be a yes-man. I could have stayed quiet, agreed to everything, and taken home my salary, but that’s not me, and part of me knew I was probably going to be sacked in a couple of months anyway."

What next for Pakistan?