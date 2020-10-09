DC vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals online?

Delhi Capitals is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Delhi Capitals has been the most successful team in this year's Indian Premier League. They have won four games of five matches. Their only loss was to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas and Co. will be looking forward to keeping the momentum and top the table after beating the Royals.

Deflated Rajasthan started their campaign in style by securing mammoth victories against Chennai and Punjab. However, they saw a drastic drop in form as they went on to lose three consecutive matches. However, Sharjah has been lucky for the Royals.

