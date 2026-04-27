/Bengaluru romp past Delhi to sit second on IPL 2026 points table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) romped past the hosts Delhi Capitals by nine wickets inside just seven overs to pick up their sixth win this season. RCB wrapped up DC on a mere 75 – their third-lowest total of all time and the lowest this season thus far, only to complete the second fastest chase in the tournament’s history. For the visitors, seamers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up seven wickets among them, reducing Delhi to 8/6 inside four overs. With two home losses, DC slumped to seventh spot with just three wins and five defeats in eight contested matches.

RCB bowled first and won the match before it even began. Bhuvi removed Sahil Parakh on a second-ball duck before Hazlewood accounted for big fish and DC record-breaker KL Rahul on just one. He then removed Sameer Rizvi in the same over before picking his third of the evening in his second over, dismissing another batter in form, Nitish Rana. Kumar picked up his third in the meantime, sending more than half of the DC team back to the hut.

Down, out and with their backs against the wall, DC brought in Abhishek Porel as the Impact Sub, who eventually saved their inning and helped them reach 75 inside 17 overs. He scored 30, while David Miller was the second-best DC batter, registering 19. RCB needed 76 to win the game.

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RCB’s quick chase

Out with Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli, RCB took no time in hunting the target and attained two crucial points and NRR, completing the target just after the Powerplay.



The pair added 26 runs for the first wicket before Kyle Jamieson dismissed Bethell on 20. Devdutt Padikkal joined Virat Kohli in the middle, and the pair wrapped up the formalities, with Padikkal remaining unbeaten on 34 off just 13 balls, with three sixes and as many fours.



Kohli, on the other hand, scored 23 not out, hitting four and two sixes, including the game-finishing one.