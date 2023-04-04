DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans live?

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will clash with the defending champions, Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, April 4. Delhi will look forward to bouncing back from their 50-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in the national capital at 7:30 pm IST. The Delhi Capitals is led by David Warner after the ouster of injured Rishabh Pant, and Gujarat Titans will be playing under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings in the opening game, beating the four-time champions by five wickets. DC, on the other hand, travelled to Lucknow for the season opener and returned empty-handed. They were outclassed by the Lucknow Super Giants by a huge margin of 50 runs.

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller/Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami and Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

Here are the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: What date IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will take place on April 4, Tuesday.

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: Where will the IPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

DC vs GT- IPL 2023: How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

