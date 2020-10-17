DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of Indian Premier League on Saturday. The match will be held on Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which means it will be a high scoring fixture.

Delhi Capitals have had a dream start in this IPL they have won six games out of eight and sit comfortably on the second spot (behind Mumbai Indians). In the previous encounter against CSK, Capitals won the match by 44 runs. This is their chance to make it 2-0 this season.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, had a terrible start to this year's IPL but have managed to win some crucial games to keep them in the tournament. CSK are currently sixth and will be looking to capitalise on the recent win against Sunrisers.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 17).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match at WION.