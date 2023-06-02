David Warner takes dig at Cricket Australia on leadership-ban issue before WTC final, says 'it was ridiculous'

Veteran Australian star David Warner hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) as he took a dig at the board for a leadership-ban issue after the famous ‘sandpaper gate’ scandal in South Africa in 2018. Warner has recalled the 2018 issue, where he was the vice-captain of the side but as a consequence of the issue was banned from leading Australia. According to Warner, CA dragged the issue despite him wanting to put the case behind him and move on. Warner’s dig at CA "It was ridiculous. I wanted to put it to bed and they kept on just dragging it out and not giving answers. No one wanted to be accountable; no one wanted to make a decision. You have an administration where there seemed to be a lack of leadership," Warner was quoted as saying to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"They could have nipped it in the bud straight away, but I'm getting a phone call day one, two, three of the Test matches and speaking to lawyers etc when I didn't need to. I actually felt disrespected in the way that I wasn't able to actually have a clear mind to play the game and concentrate on the game,” he stated.

Warner has since served a ban and made a successful return to the side and was a pivotal figure in the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning side. He also helped Australia win the Ashes in 2022-23 but has since been struggling with form in the last few months.

“So, from that perspective, it wasn't even like, 'Oh, let's stop and we'll come back to this.' It was nine months, it was launched in February (2022). I was extremely disappointed," Warner added.

Future hangs in the balance Now 36, Warner will look to get his mojo back, having scored only one hundred in Test cricket since 2020. He will be a key figure in the side in the Ashes as well but could face an axe from the side if he fails to deliver. As things stand, Australia are yet to announce their squad for the remaining three Ashes Test and will wait on the situation before deciding on Warner's future. Australia squad for WTC final and Ashes: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-capt), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

