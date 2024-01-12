Veteran Australia batter David Warner announced his return to the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday (Jan 12) after Sydney Sixers registered a 32-run win in the derby affair. While much was made about Warner’s return to the BBL, he couldn’t inspire his side to a win as they fell short of the target, However, the 37-year-old did not fail to make his mark as he entertained the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The win also saw Sydney Sixers book their place in the playoffs as they became the second team after Brisbane Heat to reach the last four.

On the second ball of the 11th over, Warner brought his trademark switch hit into play as he lofted Todd Murphy. The resulting hit saw Warner earn a four in the third-man region as the crowd at SCG was thrilled to see him return to the T20 setup of the BBL. The star batter was the top scorer for Sydney Thunders with 37 off 39 and was not up to the pace of the game having scored a strike rate below 100. He and Alex Hales did put in 44 runs for the opening wicket but could not prevent their side from a defeat which sees them languish second from bottom and eliminated from the playoff race.

Thunders have won only one match in the entire campaign and even the veteran Warner could not help them change their luck. To date, he still remains the only player to score a hundred on debut in the BBL history.