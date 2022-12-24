David Warner accepts to be suffering from mental health issues ahead of Perth Test against West Indies

Out of form Australia opener David Warner has opened up about suffering from mental health ahead of the Perth Test against West Indies earlier in November. The leadership ban episode with Cricket Australia (CA) hasn't left a good taste with both Warner and a section of cricket fans in Australia and across the world. Accusing CA of not having an open and transparent communication over this whole matter, Warner said heading into the West Indies series his mental health wasn't in the right space and that he struggled as well.

Warner, who hasn't had good outings lately in Tests, even at home, feels the pressure of getting dropped ahead of India tour next year. However, his team members and also Ricky Ponting have came out in his support and backed David to come good against South Africa in the remaining two Tests.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Warner opened up about this whole event and said, "We reached out in February. So we have no idea how it went on this far and only CA can answer that and they'll probably give you the same thing that they always give everyone else, they don't really give an answer."

"Leading into the Perth Test, my mental health probably wasn't where I needed it to be at to be 100 percent. And that was challenging at the time. If I had it my way we would have had it all sorted. From the CA point of view, I didn't really have any support. My team-mates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends - they really got me through that period," Warner said on Saturday.

Despite being knocked down so many times recently, a thought of not playing for Australia never crossed Warner's mind. Instead, he looks focused to get his form back and deliver for his team at the top of the order.

"I've never had that in me to quit or to back down," he said. "I feel like I can get through anything. At the time I was focused on scoring runs and [doing] the best job I could for the team. I'd still do the same thing again because that's what I'm about, I'm about going out there and doing the best I can for the team. It is what it is now - I've moved on and I'm in a great positive mindset now."