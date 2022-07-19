Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay, slams Russian stance on homosexuality

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina announced she was a lesbian and revealed she has a girlfriend. In the coming-out video published on Monday (July 18), Kasatkina also slammed Russia for its stance on homosexuality.

During a conversation with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, the world number 12 spoke for the first time about her orientation.

The Russian tennis star's comments came after a new law was proposed by Russian deputies on Monday. As per the law, there would be a ban on information on all non-traditional sexual relationships in the public sphere.

"There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it's no surprise. Living in the closet, as they say, is pointless," she told Kravchenko's YouTube channel.

"Until you choose to come out. Of course, it's up to you how to do it and how much to tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters," she added.

She also praised Russian footballer Nadya Karpova, who recently spoke publicly about her sexuality and came out as gay.

Kasatkina said, "My respect. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls needed to know that. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.

"I believe it's important that influential people from sports, and any other sphere speak about it. It really helps," she added.

Without mentioning anything or tagging anyone, Kasatkina shared a photo of herself hugging another woman.

