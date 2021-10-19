Dale Steyn names Virat Kohli's replacement as India's T20I captain: He can nurture Pant & others

Virat Kohli announced his decision to step aside as the Indian captain in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, in the UAE. While Kohli's decision shocked many in the cricketing fraternity, the Indian team is gearing up for the mega event with an aim to give a perfect send-off to the 32-year-old as his T20I captaincy tenure is set to end.

As Kohli is on the verge of stepping aside as T20I captain, former South African speedster Dale Steyn -- who has shared the dressing room with Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise -- suggested who should succeed the right-hander at the top post.

While many believe Rohit Sharma -- the vice-captain in shorter formats -- is best suited to succeed King Kohli, Steyn also belives Hitman will be an ideal candidate as the Indian T20I captain.

"They have got tons. You just have to look around in the IPL and there are so many players. You’ve got SKY, who I think will come in at some place. You've got Rishabh Pant, who is looking good. There are just so many of these guys… Iyer, Rohit. They can all do it but you just have to give somebody that responsibility and allow them to run with it. India have been really good with it. They have given the captaincy to one particular players for a long time and they have done the job," Steyn told Sports Tak.

"They have got a bunch of different people to pick from. I think the most exciting thing for India right now is that the young players that are coming through, they are all world-class players. You look at Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant… these are young guys who are doing extremely well at the international level. So if you give the captaincy to Rohit, who has been around for a while… has won numerous IPLs, it will be a great call since he can nurture the youngsters," he further pointed out.

Rohit has already led India in T20Is and ODIs, leading the Men in Blue to Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup 2018 titles. In addition, he remains the most successful IPL captain, with 5 titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI). BCCI will take a call on Kohli's successor post the T20 World Cup.