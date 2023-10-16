CWC '23: 'Many players are undercooked' - Former cricketer slams England after big defeat vs Afghanistan

On Sunday (Oct 15), Afghanistan beat world champions England by 69 runs in match 13 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition to pull off a huge upset at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this win, the Afghans remain in the top six whereas Australia -- who are the five-time winners -- have now hit rock bottom and are at the tenth spot in the updated points table. Meanwhile, England are in fifth place but have lots of concerns going ahead.

Talking about the England-Afghanistan match, England elected to bowl first. The Afghans rode on opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's solid 80, Ikram Alikhil's 58 and cameos from Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to post a challenging 284 in 49.5 overs. Many expected England's batting depth to see them through but Mujeeb had other plans as his 3 for 51 along with Rashid's three-fer, and regular breakthroughs from others, ensured England remained behind and eventually succumbed to a 69-run loss; being dismissed for 215 in 40.3 overs.

After Afghanistan's famous win, former England captain Michael Atherton slammed Jos Buttler & Co. and feels the team has many 'undercooked' players. "England haven't bowled well enough and teams have got off to fliers against them. There are reasons. Many of the players are undercooked in terms of cricketing time, time in ODIs. But they have not hit the ground running and have made things very difficult for themselves now," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

Atherton further lauded the Afghans and said, "They outplayed England - it wasn't as if they won on a desperate turning pitch that suited their spinners. It was the greatest night in Afghanistan's history and they won fair and square."

With this defeat, England are in the top five (fifth) but now have two losses from three outings whereas Afghanistan are in the sixth spot. The 2019 winners will now have some time off and then face South Africa, who are unbeaten after two games, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (Oct 21) in match 20.

